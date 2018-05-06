Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
THE battle to represent the MDC Alliance in Marondera Central has intensified with two aspiring candidates reportedly returned from the Diaspora ahead of the looming party primary elections.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Ian Kay who quit politics over undemocratic practices within the then Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC.

The aspiring candidates from the MDC-T who have since returned are United Kingdom-based Caston Matewu and South Africa-based Joseph Mphokosela, who are all already canvassing for support in Marondera.

The duo will be contesting alongside national member, Masimba Ruzvidzo and Marondera district organising secretary, Witness Muzawazi.

MDC-T Marondera district chairperson, Chengetai Murowa confirmed the developments yesterday and said they were waiting for the primary elections to roll.

"We have four candidates for the Marondera Parliamentary seat, with some of them coming from the Diaspora. We are now waiting for the primary elections to be held so that we support the winning candidate as we go into the harmonised elections," he said.

A survey conducted in Marondera yesterday revealed that Matewu was distributing posters, while others are littering the constituency with fliers to garner support from their supporters.

Kay dumped MDC-T after accusing the late Tsvangirai of refusing to relinquish power after losing to former president Robert Mugabe a couple of times. The former legislator who, in 2013, lost to Zanu-PF's Ray Kaukonde said he will not rejoin the MDC-T saying he was "too broke".

Currently three of the 12 wards in Marondera Central are under the MDC-T.

In 2008, Marondera Municipality was under the rule of the opposition before losing nine council wards in 2013.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Plan designers available

Cowdray park stand $5 000

House to rent available

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Kids tights for sale

House to rent

Handbag sets on sale

B2800 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

NSSA pensioners deserve more

46 secs ago | 1 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

28 mins ago | 494 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

34 mins ago | 366 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

35 mins ago | 333 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

36 mins ago | 137 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

36 mins ago | 524 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

38 mins ago | 335 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

39 mins ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

40 mins ago | 147 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

40 mins ago | 57 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 292 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

42 mins ago | 65 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

42 mins ago | 74 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

43 mins ago | 61 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

43 mins ago | 258 Views

Teachers divided over strike

44 mins ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

44 mins ago | 30 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

46 mins ago | 174 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

46 mins ago | 167 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

48 mins ago | 74 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

49 mins ago | 82 Views

Mutasa told to walk

50 mins ago | 134 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

51 mins ago | 103 Views

Cost of living up

51 mins ago | 104 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

51 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

52 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

52 mins ago | 187 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

54 mins ago | 158 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

54 mins ago | 74 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

55 mins ago | 82 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

56 mins ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

57 mins ago | 100 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

58 mins ago | 111 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

58 mins ago | 110 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

59 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 230 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 7822 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3641 Views

Hon Keith Guzha throws stones from a glass house

12 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Zimbabwe needs democracy not managed stability, Chamisa tells Brits

12 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Chamisa calls for urgent electoral reforms in Oxford Union address

12 hrs ago | 553 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days