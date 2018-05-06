Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
A DARING solo protestor, Gustaff Kativhu, who last year stormed a Zanu-PF extraordinary congress holding placards which denounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a "murderer" and labelled his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga "a diamond thief", was on Monday let off the hook after the State failed to come up with a reasonable trial date.

Kativhu had denied the charge of criminal nuisance before his lawyer Job Sikhala successfully applied for his removal from remand when he appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

Kativhu claimed the placards he is alleged to have carried to the ruling party congress in Harare had been confiscated from a roadside artist by the police.

Mazhande ruled that the State could proceed by way of summons if it decided to pursue the matter.

State allegations were that on December 15, Kativhu stormed the Zanu-PF meeting at the Robert Mugabe Square, and was intercepted as he walked towards the VIP carrying the "offensive" placards.

Some of the messages on the placards read: "Another 37 years of no jobs; Election by UN or else 2008; Chiwenga, don't beat vendors give them jobs; Mnangagwa, Chiwenga diamond mafia; Mnangagwa killed my friend, and, Zanu-PF is giving your jobs to Chinese".

Michael Reza appeared for the State.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Plan designers available

Cowdray park stand $5 000

House to rent available

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Kids tights for sale

House to rent

Handbag sets on sale

B2800 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

NSSA pensioners deserve more

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

28 mins ago | 484 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

34 mins ago | 359 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

35 mins ago | 329 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

35 mins ago | 136 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

36 mins ago | 522 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

38 mins ago | 330 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

39 mins ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

39 mins ago | 145 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

40 mins ago | 57 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

40 mins ago | 288 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

41 mins ago | 65 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

42 mins ago | 74 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

43 mins ago | 256 Views

Teachers divided over strike

44 mins ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

44 mins ago | 29 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

45 mins ago | 133 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

45 mins ago | 171 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

46 mins ago | 165 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

46 mins ago | 50 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

48 mins ago | 74 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Mutasa told to walk

49 mins ago | 134 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

50 mins ago | 103 Views

Cost of living up

51 mins ago | 104 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

51 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

52 mins ago | 185 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

53 mins ago | 157 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

54 mins ago | 73 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

55 mins ago | 82 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

55 mins ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

56 mins ago | 100 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

57 mins ago | 110 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

58 mins ago | 109 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

59 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 228 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 7817 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3640 Views

Hon Keith Guzha throws stones from a glass house

12 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Zimbabwe needs democracy not managed stability, Chamisa tells Brits

12 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Chamisa calls for urgent electoral reforms in Oxford Union address

12 hrs ago | 553 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days