$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
PROPERTY worth about $3 000 was destroyed when a fire broke out at a house in Nketa 9 suburb on Monday evening. No-one was injured in the inferno.

Bulawayo chief fire officer, Richard Peterson confirmed the incident saying when they arrived at the scene, the fire had already been doused by members of the community.

"I can confirm that at 5:15pm yesterday we received a call that there was a fire break out at a house in Nketa 9. Upon arrival at the scene, the fire had been extinguished by neighbours," he said.

"The fire affected one spare bedroom where property including a bed, wardrobe, sofas, and television and kitchen utensils were burnt."

Peterson said although the fire department is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, the property owners said the fire was started by their child who was playing with matches.

"We were told that a child was playing with match sticks when the fire suddenly broke out," he said.


Source - newsay
