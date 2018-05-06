Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

by Staff reporetr
47 mins ago | Views
THE High Court has ordered Labour and Social Welfare minister Petronella Kagonye to settle her $400 000 debt at CBZ Bank or risk attachment of property she surrendered as surety for the loan facility.

Kagonye, who is Zanu-PF Goromonzi South Constituency MP, acquired the loan in 2011 to finance her agricultural activities.

According to court papers, the legislator failed to service the loan, prompting the financial institution to approach the court seeking an order to compel her to pay or to have her property attached.

The litigation also included three other individuals Peter Muganyi, Lilian Muganyi and Cecilia Shingaidzo Midzi, who were cited as co-debtors after they allegedly signed and surrendered surety of their properties towards Kagonye's loan.

In his order issued recently, Justice Charles Hungwe said: "Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing council it is ordered that: defendants (Kagonye, Peter, Lilian and Midzi) pay the plaintiff (CBZ) the sum of $461 842.46, interest on the above amount at the rate of 28% per annum.

"The hypothecated immovable property being a piece of land in the district of Salisbury called stand 808 Chadcombe Township of stand 562 measuring 480 square metres….is declared executable."

The judge also said "all the movable property covered in notarial general covering bond number 2645/2010 issued by the fourth defendant (Midzi) in favour of the plaintiff passed on May 12, 2010 is declared executable" adding: "all the movable property covered in notarial general covering bond number 3000/2011 passed on June 1, 2011 and 5953/2010 passed on November 17, 2010 issued by the first defendant (Kagonye) in favour of the plaintiff is declared executable".

All the cited defendants were also ordered to pay legal costs at a higher scale.

According to the court papers, on May 24, 2011, CBZ Bank and Kagonye entered into an agreement whereby the financial institution agreed to provide the politician with an overdraft facility, but as at October 2016, Kagonye and her co-debtors had an outstanding balance of $461 842,46.

The bank further said despite several demands, Kagonye and colleagues had failed and/or neglected to pay the claimed amount and as a result it approached the court for recourse.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

8 roomed house cowdraypark

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Plan designers available

Honda fit for sale

Golf for swap

Comforters for sale

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Stands emganwini


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe in trouble

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

3 mins ago | 5 Views

The plight of war collaborators

7 mins ago | 12 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

35 mins ago | 649 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

41 mins ago | 452 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

42 mins ago | 414 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

42 mins ago | 176 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

43 mins ago | 629 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

45 mins ago | 403 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

46 mins ago | 321 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

47 mins ago | 66 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 343 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 76 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

49 mins ago | 83 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

50 mins ago | 74 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

50 mins ago | 312 Views

Teachers divided over strike

51 mins ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

51 mins ago | 35 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

52 mins ago | 155 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

53 mins ago | 215 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

53 mins ago | 205 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

54 mins ago | 57 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

54 mins ago | 69 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

55 mins ago | 93 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

56 mins ago | 95 Views

Mutasa told to walk

57 mins ago | 148 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

57 mins ago | 119 Views

Cost of living up

58 mins ago | 117 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

58 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

59 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

59 mins ago | 218 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

1 hr ago | 180 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

1 hr ago | 88 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

1 hr ago | 114 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 254 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 757 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 7919 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3666 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days