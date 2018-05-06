Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

by Agencies
43 mins ago | Views
FORMER President Robert Mugabe has been spared parliamentary grilling today over the multi-billion-dollar corruption in the diamond industry after the hearing was postponed indefinitely.

"The committee had already resolved to invite the former President to give evidence. It is the Clerk of Parliament who will write to him (Mugabe) to come to Parliament," a member of the Mines and Energy Committee, who declined to be named, said.

Legislators had wanted to question Mugabe over his 2016 claim that the country lost $15 billion due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.

The committee has already interviewed former ministers, police and intelligence chiefs to answer on diamond mining operations at the vast Chiadzwa gem fields.

Zimbabwe discovered alluvial diamonds in Chiadzwa, in the east of the country, over 10 years ago, and rights groups have accused security forces of using brutal methods to control the scattered deposits.

Rights groups say over 200 people were killed during operations to remove illegal panners from the area.

Amid allegations of massive looting, Zimbabwe allowed several diamond companies to mine the area — most of them as joint ventures between the government and Chinese firms.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies
More on: #Mugabe, #Parly, #Diamonds

Comments

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

House to rent available

Northend 3beds $70 000

Solar systems on sale

Laptops on sale

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Comforters for sale

Stands emganwini


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe in trouble

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

4 mins ago | 5 Views

The plight of war collaborators

8 mins ago | 12 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

9 mins ago | 24 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

36 mins ago | 666 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

42 mins ago | 467 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

43 mins ago | 428 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

44 mins ago | 647 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

46 mins ago | 413 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

47 mins ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

47 mins ago | 173 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

48 mins ago | 67 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

49 mins ago | 351 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

49 mins ago | 78 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

50 mins ago | 87 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

51 mins ago | 75 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

51 mins ago | 319 Views

Teachers divided over strike

52 mins ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

52 mins ago | 35 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

53 mins ago | 157 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

53 mins ago | 222 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

54 mins ago | 210 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

55 mins ago | 59 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

55 mins ago | 70 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

56 mins ago | 94 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

57 mins ago | 96 Views

Mutasa told to walk

58 mins ago | 153 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

58 mins ago | 120 Views

Cost of living up

59 mins ago | 120 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

59 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

59 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

1 hr ago | 184 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

1 hr ago | 91 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

1 hr ago | 114 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 261 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 757 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 7933 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days