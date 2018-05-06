Mugabe spared Parly grilling

News / National

by Agencies

FORMER President Robert Mugabe has been spared parliamentary grilling today over the multi-billion-dollar corruption in the diamond industry after the hearing was postponed indefinitely."The committee had already resolved to invite the former President to give evidence. It is the Clerk of Parliament who will write to him (Mugabe) to come to Parliament," a member of the Mines and Energy Committee, who declined to be named, said.Legislators had wanted to question Mugabe over his 2016 claim that the country lost $15 billion due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.The committee has already interviewed former ministers, police and intelligence chiefs to answer on diamond mining operations at the vast Chiadzwa gem fields.Zimbabwe discovered alluvial diamonds in Chiadzwa, in the east of the country, over 10 years ago, and rights groups have accused security forces of using brutal methods to control the scattered deposits.Rights groups say over 200 people were killed during operations to remove illegal panners from the area.Amid allegations of massive looting, Zimbabwe allowed several diamond companies to mine the area — most of them as joint ventures between the government and Chinese firms.