Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF Midlands Province will hold reruns of primary elections for the women's quota in Zvishavane-Shurugwi and Mberengwa after the Politburo gave a go-ahead due to irregularities encountered in the initial polls.

In Mberengwa, Tsitsi Zhou's name was erroneously omitted from the ballot and had to be handwritten around midday when voting had started at 7am.

She was contesting against Ellina Shirichena and Philina Zhou.

Shirichena was declared the winner after garnering 7 000 votes while Tsitsi Zhou garnered 5 000 votes despite her name being included six hours after the voting had started.

In Zvishavane-Shurugwi, Christine Sibanda-Meya's name was also erroneously omitted from the ballot papers leaving her competitor Colleta Mutambisi uncontested.

Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairman Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube confirmed the re-runs of primaries for the women's quota in the two constituencies.

Eng Ncube said this was a directive from the Politburo after the two candidates petitioned the party's elections directorate over the irregularities.

"The party has ordered a re-run in Zvishavane-Shurugwi and Mberengwa women's quota constituencies.

"This follows complaints lodged by the two candidates, Christine Sibanda-Meya and Tsitsi Zhou, with the National Elections Directorate after their names were erroneously omitted from ballot papers. They were only included six hours after the voting had started.

"We were then directed by the party to re-run the elections for the two constituencies in the province.

"The date for the re-runs will be announced soon," he said.

In Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency, voting was not completed as three wards failed to vote after ballot papers failed to get to the polling stations due to logistical challenges.

Chrispen Thomu was declared the winner ahead of Max Zvidzai, Aaron Chenjerai Rwodzi, Christopher Mgwaza, Peter Mandizvidza, Proper Machando and Seviyasi Piki.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Rugeje, #Zanu-PF, #Rerun

Comments

Handbag sets on sale

Web design company in patna

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

B2800 on sale

Quantum on sale

Clothing bales on sale

Stands emganwini


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe in trouble

7 mins ago | 20 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

9 mins ago | 16 Views

The plight of war collaborators

12 mins ago | 24 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

13 mins ago | 34 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

40 mins ago | 774 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

47 mins ago | 479 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

48 mins ago | 204 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

48 mins ago | 731 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

51 mins ago | 459 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

51 mins ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

52 mins ago | 187 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

53 mins ago | 79 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 387 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

54 mins ago | 89 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

55 mins ago | 96 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

55 mins ago | 81 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

56 mins ago | 348 Views

Teachers divided over strike

56 mins ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

57 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

57 mins ago | 174 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

58 mins ago | 252 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

58 mins ago | 227 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

59 mins ago | 63 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

59 mins ago | 76 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

1 hr ago | 97 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mutasa told to walk

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Cost of living up

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

1 hr ago | 192 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

1 hr ago | 101 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

1 hr ago | 121 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 273 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 8016 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3680 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days