Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Midlands Province will hold reruns of primary elections for the women's quota in Zvishavane-Shurugwi and Mberengwa after the Politburo gave a go-ahead due to irregularities encountered in the initial polls.In Mberengwa, Tsitsi Zhou's name was erroneously omitted from the ballot and had to be handwritten around midday when voting had started at 7am.She was contesting against Ellina Shirichena and Philina Zhou.Shirichena was declared the winner after garnering 7 000 votes while Tsitsi Zhou garnered 5 000 votes despite her name being included six hours after the voting had started.In Zvishavane-Shurugwi, Christine Sibanda-Meya's name was also erroneously omitted from the ballot papers leaving her competitor Colleta Mutambisi uncontested.Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairman Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube confirmed the re-runs of primaries for the women's quota in the two constituencies.Eng Ncube said this was a directive from the Politburo after the two candidates petitioned the party's elections directorate over the irregularities."The party has ordered a re-run in Zvishavane-Shurugwi and Mberengwa women's quota constituencies."This follows complaints lodged by the two candidates, Christine Sibanda-Meya and Tsitsi Zhou, with the National Elections Directorate after their names were erroneously omitted from ballot papers. They were only included six hours after the voting had started."We were then directed by the party to re-run the elections for the two constituencies in the province."The date for the re-runs will be announced soon," he said.In Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency, voting was not completed as three wards failed to vote after ballot papers failed to get to the polling stations due to logistical challenges.Chrispen Thomu was declared the winner ahead of Max Zvidzai, Aaron Chenjerai Rwodzi, Christopher Mgwaza, Peter Mandizvidza, Proper Machando and Seviyasi Piki.