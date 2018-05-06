Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was drama in the National Assembly yesterday after fuming opposition legislators labelled President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration a "coup government" after Zanu-PF legislators rejected a demand by the opposition to have the firm printing the ballot paper agreed to by all contesting parties.The MDC also wants an audit of the quality of the ballot paper and assert this is absolutely important because it is the avenue through which previous polls have allegedly been stolen.MDC chief whip Innocent Gonese opened the debate by suggesting that all political parties agree on who should print the ballot papers.Justice and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi rejected Gonese's proposal outright.