Pressure must be mounted to demilitaries and democratise politics in Zimbabwe

by Stephen James
2 hrs ago | Views
A political commentator Pedzisayi Ruhanya has prompted that pressure must be piled to the international community to put more effort in forcing Zimbabwe to demilitarise and democratise politics in Zimbabwe.

"After the center of gravity in the Zanu PF electoral camp has been discerned, the Alliance has to play the draft well. It must choose appropriate strategies and deploy fit alliance forces in strategic areas and in response to all the identified facets of ZANU-PF Centre of gravity," he said.

"In this regard, I propose the following ten point plan:

(i) factual research-based evidence must be used to increase international pressure against the militarization of elections, ZBC impartiality and ZEC;

(ii) well networked and coordinated alternative social network groups (WhatsApp) at ward-level, district level, province levels and national level should be relied upon for citizen journalism, citizen oversight, citizen mobilization, citizen engagement, information sharing and evidence gathering particularly in rural areas;

(iii) the youth bulge in ZEC statistics on registered voters should be taken seriously and reflected in party campaign teams, youths should be allowed to magnet their fellows and manage social media networking groups where youths are found in numbers."

He said rapid campaign content creation and sharing on created social networks wherein, members are encouraged to spread it to offline gatherings and meeting places.

"Deployment of candidates must be based on capability and need assessment - tried and tested tough members deployed to tough areas, this will avoid wining the obvious and losing the needed; village and ward-based mobilization, village and ward mobilization coordinating committees must be established and a quantifiable performance-measurement system created and implemented for the campaign team; the Alliance must have its own election and vote monitoring rapid response system built around trusted deployed community coordinators, accessible social media and mobile telephony in all wards, constituencies and provinces - only factual evidence will help to challenge the rigging menu of ZANU-PF," he said.

"The MDC Alliance must know its confirmed overt and covert voters before election through a village-based headcount system; (ix) ward-based mobile and audio-visual campaign machinery proves to be more effective in disseminating information alongside the traditional clothing and; (x) efforts should be made to infiltrate ZANU-PF structures particularly in aggrieved constituencies at village levels to encourage a massive 'bhora-musango'. G40 strongholds should be worked and mobilized heavily to take advantage of the confusion and disgruntlement in ZANU PF and to expose deployment of the military by ZANU PF."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days