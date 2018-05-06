Chamisa narrates his journey to presidency

News / National

by A Mhlongo

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has narrated about his rise to power following the death of Tsvangirai.Addressing students at the Oxford Union, Chamisa alluded about the recent MDC split over leadership struggles that rocked the party which saw Thokozani Khuphe moving away to form her party.Chamisa was elected substantive leader of the opposition party after the death of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14 with his demise widening divisions in the party only months before elections."We were unfortunate that we lost our icon (Mr) Tsvangirai at a crucial time and we have had to make sure that we put in place a vehicle that is able to win elections particularly in the context of a broad alliance and a grand national union", Chamisa said."So we have had to form alliances with seven other political parties, and within that context we have had certain leaders that were not comfortable with the arrangement."It is so surprising how unity has become a source of disunity."This pursuit of unity has also caused other members not be comfortable with certain arrangements. But we need alliance with other parties.The Oxford Union, the most prestigious student debating organisation in the United Kingdom whose membership is drawn primarily from the University of Oxford, hosted Chamisa on Monday to debate Zimbabwe ongoing political transition.Responding to his pledge to expel Chinese investors if he wins elections due in July/August, Chamisa said he was not targeting any particular country but would seek mutually beneficial transactions across the world."Let us do business on the basis of set values and norms; good governance, human rights observance and non-exploitation of citizens", Chamisa said.This follows Chamisa's speech in Harare where he highlighted that "I have seen the deals that Ngwena has entered into with China and others, they are busy asset-stripping the resources of the country. I have said beginning September when I assume office, I will call the Chinese and tell them the deals they signed are unacceptable and they should return to their country".China has stakes worth many billions of dollars in everything from agriculture to construction.Chamisa was also asked about the threat to veto the political transition if he won the elections but said there were a number of soldiers that were professional whom he believed would respect the will of the people if he romps to victory."The ballot must be protected by the bullet not for the bullet to undermine the ballot", he said.