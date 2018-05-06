Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cabinet sits after Mnangagwa return

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Cabinet will sit on Thursday this week just after President Emmerson Mnangagwa returns home from Qatar where he held high-level talks with his counterpart Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said the meeting would be held at the usual venue and time.

"The chief secretary to the President and Cabinet ... Sibanda wishes to advise all members of Cabinet that there will be a Cabinet meeting this week on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the usual time and venue," Sibanda said in a statement yesterday.

"All Cabinet members should note and plan accordingly."

Cabinet traditionally sits on Tuesdays, but the day has been shifted because Mnangagwa was away in Doha, where he signed an economic agreement as the two countries look to deepen bilateral relations.

This is Zimbabwe's first ever engagement with Qatar and included the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries.
Mnangagwa is on a three-day State visit to the gulf State.


Source - dailynews

Comments

