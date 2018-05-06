Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa warns Britain

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday complained that the British government was overlooking crucial democratic reforms in favour of managing political stability in Zimbabwe, warning this could lead to post-election instability.

Speaking at Chatham House in London yesterday, Chamisa expressed concern over what he said was the inclination of the British government in Zimbabwe "to align with one political party against another."

"We have seen that there has been a bit of a shift on the part of the British government in terms of focusing more on political stability and trade and commerce at the expense of democracy.

"But that is a false narrative, you can never have stability without democracy," he said.

"We expect Britain and the EU to speak for free and fair elections. There's a very disturbing trend in the context of the British government in Zimbabwe.

"We're seeing the inclination to align with one political party against another.

"That is disturbing, particularly in terms of the issue of just setting the basic standard for free and fair elections.

"Because for a long time, the British government has been emphasising norms, values — let those norms and values of free and fair elections be respected.

"That is all we want — we're not asking for money. We're asking for the solidarity of a global coalition for free and fair elections," he added.

PDP president and MDC Alliance partner, Tendai Biti, who is travelling with Chamisa, called out the current British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, in 2016, accusing her of supporting the then-vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

"(They) are arguing that Zimbabwe needs a strongman. By that they mean a man called ... Mnangagwa, who suddenly is a reformer," Biti charged at the time.

Chamisa warned that this focus on the maintenance of stability with a strongman in power at the expense of thoroughgoing democratisation could in fact set the country up for post-election instability.

"This is our view, and we hope that it will be appreciated," said Chamisa, who is meeting senior UK government officials, including foreign secretary Boris Johnson and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during his visit to London.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Closure on sale

200m2 stand cowdray park

Alumnium work on offer

Sofas on sale

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

On sale is nissan teana


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa speaks on power grab

1 hr ago | 871 Views

MDC-Chamisa second shona candidates for Bulawayo South

1 hr ago | 824 Views

Is Mnangagwa's censure of ZRP genuine?

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Cabinet sits after Mnangagwa return

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Chamisa narrates his journey to presidency

1 hr ago | 658 Views

Pressure must be mounted to demilitaries and democratise politics in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

No Nelson Chamisa, sexism is not part of our culture, it's just you

4 hrs ago | 1247 Views

ZANU PF refuses MDC-T's proposal on elections

4 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

4 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Grace Mugabe in trouble

7 hrs ago | 7594 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

7 hrs ago | 2278 Views

The plight of war collaborators

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

7 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

7 hrs ago | 4874 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

7 hrs ago | 3304 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

7 hrs ago | 4596 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

7 hrs ago | 915 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

7 hrs ago | 3959 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

7 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

7 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

7 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2296 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 462 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

7 hrs ago | 477 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

7 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Teachers divided over strike

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

7 hrs ago | 1316 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mutasa told to walk

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Cost of living up

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

8 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

8 hrs ago | 411 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

8 hrs ago | 448 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days