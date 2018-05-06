Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-Chamisa second shona candidates for Bulawayo South

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa has called to order senior party members who are eyeing constituencies that have been reserved for members of its youth assembly. Francis Mangwendeza who is set to battle it out against  youth assembly secretary for elections, Kunashe Muchemwa, in Bulawayo South.

The party has reserved at least 20 percent of the contested seats, at both local authority and parliamentary levels, for young people.

But with elections fast approaching around July/August this year, senior MDC members are defying the party's leadership by throwing their hats into the ring in those constituencies.

These include Francis Mangwendeza who is set to battle it out against  youth assembly secretary for elections, Kunashe Muchemwa, in Bulawayo South; businessman Asani Tembo will square up against sitting Member of Parliament for Chitungwiza North, Godfrey Sithole, and Pikirai Gutuza who has set his sights on Bikita West, setting himself up against youth assembly member, Kudakwashe Bhadharai.

MDC national chairperson Morgen Komichi told the Daily News yesterday that senior members must respect the party.

"I call upon the MDC-T to respect their constitution and the decision of the party…the constituencies which were reserved for youths must be left for youths," Komichi said.

MDC youths are urging the party to block the senior party members, with youth assembly chairperson Happymore Chidziva calling on the leadership to stamp its authority.

"These people are defying the party by going against the party policy of giving 20 percent (of the contested seats) to youths

"The MDC youth assembly is happy and content with the party's decision to allocate a 20 percent quota to the assembly," said Chidziva.

"The youths of Zimbabwe are the game changers in the upcoming elections; they must take charge of their future. The youths are the majority in Zimbabwe population, so an election without youth's participation doesn't reflect the will of the people and will not stabilise the economy."

MDC youth assembly secretary-general Lovemore Chinoputsa weighed in saying they were prepared to defend the quota system.

"We notice attempts by certain senior members to continue smuggling names of people that do not fall within the youth bracket for constituencies earmarked by the national elections directorate," said Chinoputsa.

"We will remain guided by the resolutions and direction given by the national elections directorate to ensure that young people tussle amongst themselves in these constituencies so that we may achieve the stated minimum 20 percent representation in the next Parliament and Cabinet.

"We will keep persuading, knocking doors and arguing our case for effective youth representation without fear or favour but obviously also in a very dignified manner that will not erode the unity and oneness that we are witnessing in the people's movement.

"So negotiations are ongoing to ensure that these senior leaders who had sent out their CVs in constituencies earmarked for young people are persuaded to stand aside in dignity and assist these young people to campaign," added Chinoputsa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Closure on sale

200m2 stand cowdray park

Alumnium work on offer

Sofas on sale

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

On sale is nissan teana


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa speaks on power grab

1 hr ago | 863 Views

Is Mnangagwa's censure of ZRP genuine?

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Chamisa warns Britain

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Cabinet sits after Mnangagwa return

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Chamisa narrates his journey to presidency

1 hr ago | 655 Views

Pressure must be mounted to demilitaries and democratise politics in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

No Nelson Chamisa, sexism is not part of our culture, it's just you

4 hrs ago | 1246 Views

ZANU PF refuses MDC-T's proposal on elections

4 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

4 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Grace Mugabe in trouble

7 hrs ago | 7590 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

7 hrs ago | 2278 Views

The plight of war collaborators

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

7 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

7 hrs ago | 4874 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

7 hrs ago | 3303 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

7 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

7 hrs ago | 3957 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

7 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

7 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

7 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 462 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

7 hrs ago | 477 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

7 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Teachers divided over strike

7 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

7 hrs ago | 1316 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

7 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

8 hrs ago | 510 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mutasa told to walk

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Cost of living up

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

8 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

8 hrs ago | 411 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

8 hrs ago | 448 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days