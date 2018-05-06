Mnangagwa returns home

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back from Qatar where he had gone for a 3-day official state visit.He was received at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo, other cabinet ministers and senior government officials.The visit to Qatar which came at the invitation of the Premier of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad opened a new chapter in the re-engagement exercise between Zimbabwe and other countries.More contracts are expected from the agreed memorandum of understanding signed by the two ministers of finance of the two countries.