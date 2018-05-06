LISTEN: Zimbabwe is changing. Is now the time to invest?

News / National

Zimbabwe's politics has, seemingly, improved since Emmerson Mnangwaga took over from Robert Mugabe as President.Mnangwaga comes across as more investor-friendly.The indigenisation policy has been scrapped for all sectors, except diamond and platinum mining.The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has created the "Zimbabwe Portfolio Investment Fund" to facilitate the repatriation of the sale proceeds and dividends of securities-related transactions to encourage new investors into the share market.The Zimbabwean stock market was the best performing one in Africa in 2017.Is it time to invest in our still-troubled northern neighbour?The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kathy Davey, Africa Fund Manager at Ashburton Investments.For more detail; listen to the interview in the audio below.