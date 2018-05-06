Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa basts Mutswangwa

by Simbarashe Sithole
42 mins ago | Views
Norton legislator Themba Mliswa has hit out at  Christopher Mutswangwa for ascribing his loss in the primary elections on him.

Mutswangwa who did not take his drubbing lightly by newcomer Langton Mutendereki has fingered the police, Mliswa, Webster and Constance Shamu for engineering his defeat in what he termed a rigged election.

 Mliswa took to twitter in response to the allegations saying "Mutsvangwa should leave me out of his loss in Norton as I was focusing on my sister Mary Mliswa in Hurungwe West. That he actually blames it on me is ascribed influence I'm humbled to have."

Mliswa  distanced himself from the loss saying he was preoccupied with ensuring his sister's victory in Hurungwe West. He however said he would glady accept the perceived influence of his political clout.

He further challenged Mutsvangwa's war veteran credentials and seniority saying his parents were also war veterans senior to him.

"Mutsvangwa should understand that he has no personal ownership of the liberation struggle, I also had parents in Zipra more senior to him he should ask Kembo Mohadi and SK Moyo."

Meanwhile in what many have described as a capitulation to Mutsvangwa's outcry the ZANU PF Politburo has thrown a life line at his political career by ordering a rerun in approximately ten constituencies including Norton.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Honda fit for sale

House to rent available

Alumnium work on offer

Closure on sale

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Tuition maths english language science


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

ZEC sets fees for voters' roll inspection

6 mins ago | 8 Views

'The voice of the people is the voice of God'

17 mins ago | 49 Views

School children feared dead in kombi crash

22 mins ago | 410 Views

Court orders chief to withdraw 'support Zanu-PF' statement

23 mins ago | 170 Views

Kasukuwere hits back at Jonathan, Zhuwao

42 mins ago | 643 Views

LISTEN: Zimbabwe is changing. Is now the time to invest?

45 mins ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF seeks re-engagement

46 mins ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Chiyangwa cornered

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Chamisa speeches expose his folly

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Grace Mugabe's plan to sink Mnangagwa collapses

1 hr ago | 1041 Views

Chamisa speaks on power grab

3 hrs ago | 2074 Views

MDC-Chamisa second shona candidates for Bulawayo South

3 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Is Mnangagwa's censure of ZRP genuine?

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

Chamisa warns Britain

3 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Cabinet sits after Mnangagwa return

3 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chamisa narrates his journey to presidency

3 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Pressure must be mounted to demilitaries and democratise politics in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

No Nelson Chamisa, sexism is not part of our culture, it's just you

6 hrs ago | 1466 Views

ZANU PF refuses MDC-T's proposal on elections

6 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

6 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Grace Mugabe in trouble

9 hrs ago | 8726 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

9 hrs ago | 2497 Views

The plight of war collaborators

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

9 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

9 hrs ago | 5361 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

9 hrs ago | 3725 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

9 hrs ago | 5250 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

9 hrs ago | 985 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

9 hrs ago | 4694 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

9 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

9 hrs ago | 1214 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2579 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

9 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Teachers divided over strike

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

9 hrs ago | 196 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

9 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

9 hrs ago | 1432 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

9 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

9 hrs ago | 547 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

10 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mutasa told to walk

10 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days