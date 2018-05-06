Mliswa basts Mutswangwa

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Norton legislator Themba Mliswa has hit out at Christopher Mutswangwa for ascribing his loss in the primary elections on him.Mutswangwa who did not take his drubbing lightly by newcomer Langton Mutendereki has fingered the police, Mliswa, Webster and Constance Shamu for engineering his defeat in what he termed a rigged election.Mliswa took to twitter in response to the allegations saying "Mutsvangwa should leave me out of his loss in Norton as I was focusing on my sister Mary Mliswa in Hurungwe West. That he actually blames it on me is ascribed influence I'm humbled to have."Mliswa distanced himself from the loss saying he was preoccupied with ensuring his sister's victory in Hurungwe West. He however said he would glady accept the perceived influence of his political clout.He further challenged Mutsvangwa's war veteran credentials and seniority saying his parents were also war veterans senior to him."Mutsvangwa should understand that he has no personal ownership of the liberation struggle, I also had parents in Zipra more senior to him he should ask Kembo Mohadi and SK Moyo."Meanwhile in what many have described as a capitulation to Mutsvangwa's outcry the ZANU PF Politburo has thrown a life line at his political career by ordering a rerun in approximately ten constituencies including Norton.