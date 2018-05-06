Kasukuwere hits back at Jonathan, Zhuwao

News / National

by Staff reporter

EXILED former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has responded to charges of treachery by G40 colleagues who claim he is now working with the Zanu PF government and seeking a return home.Responding briefly on Twitter, Kasukuwere said he did not require anyone's permission to return home."Zimbabwe is my country. When I decide on my on (sic) to go back to my country, I will. I don't need to seek permission from anyone," he said.Kasukuwere has been linked with a leadership bid for the NPF, to replace interim president Ambrose Mutinhiri who is seen as ineffective by sections of the opposition party.