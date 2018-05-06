News / National
School children feared dead in kombi crash
21 mins ago | Views
There are unconfirmed reports that a kombi carrying school children over turned near Southlea Park in Harare this afternoon.
According to eyewitnesses some passengers are feared to have died in the accident.
This publication could not publish accident photos sent by our sources as some show injured minors.
More to follow...
Source - Byo24News