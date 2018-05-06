ZEC sets fees for voters' roll inspection

News / National

by Staff reporter

The media and observers wishing to inspect the provisional voters' roll ahead of Zimbabwe's elections will have to pay accreditation fees, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said.In a notice published Wednesday, ZEC said local observers will pay $10 while those from the continent will pay $20.Observers from foreign embassies in Zimbabwe will pay $50, while those from any country outside Africa will part with 100 dollars.Zimbabwean journalists accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in the country for foreign media houses will pay $50 while those working for local organizations will pay $10.Journalists from Africa will pay $20, ZEC said.The provisional voters' roll will be open for inspection from May 19-29.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not yet proclaimed election dates, but the constitution stipulates that polls should be held between July 21 and August 21 taking into account the last election date of July 31, 2013.Zimbabwe holds harmonized presidential, legislative and local government elections every five years.