UPDATE: Kombi crash, school child die on the spot

News / National

by Staff Reporter

One school child died on the spot while four others were seriously injured in a commuter omnibus accident along Beatrice road in Harare this morning.The commuter omnibus was coming from Southley Park when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and overturned along near the tollgate after Mbudzi round about.Speaking to the ZBC News, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said it is sad that life has been lost while some pupils have been injured.He urged drivers not to over speed and to always use roadworthy vehicles