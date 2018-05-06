Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday said Government remains committed to upholding cultural practices that advance national peace, healing and reconciliation.

In a speech read on his behalf by the permanent secretary in his office, Reverend Paul Damasane, at a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) national convergence validation conference in Harare yesterday, VP Mohadi said cultural approaches were more restorative and less retributive, which encouraged peace and reconciliation.

He said the current focus of Government was to grow the economy, unite the populace through internal and external engagement to achieve cohesion and end isolation.

VP Mohadi, who is responsible for national healing and reconciliation, said healing and reconciliation help to relieve pain as well as emotional stress and to restore normalcy between involved parties.

The conference was held under the theme "Promoting Citizen's Participation in Peace Processes".

"We see the need to strive for restoration of the nation, where those that could previously not speak to each other can now sit under the same tree and plan the future together without acrimony," said VP Mohadi.

"People should have the sense of oneness before they start seeing themselves as individuals. We need to be at peace with each other. When this happens, Zimbabwe will be poised for national cohesion, transformation and sustainable socio-economic development," he said.

He said the unifying role of faith-based organisations could not be ignored in peace building.

"Zimbabweans are largely a God-fearing people whose value for the integrity and dignity of the individual is anchored on man created in the image of God. Internal peace of an individual based on an active relationship with one's maker results in a community at peace with itself," he said.

"Government applauds the peace building initiatives of faith-based organisations. The role of civil society organisations in our various communities to advance peace is appreciated by Government. Peace healing and reconciliation requires a coordinated multi-stakeholder approach hence the significance of this gathering," he said.

VP Mohadi said Government would continue to assist the NPRC to execute its mandate as stated in section 235 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

He said it was his conviction that the conference would bring on board peace related activities into the strategic plan in view of the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections that should be free, fair and credible.

He said in any nation, the absence of peace and reconciliation was a threat to humanity with devastating consequences that negatively impact on sustainable development.

"We are compelled therefore, as individuals, families, communities and as a nation, to devise lasting home-grown models for peace, healing and reconciliation so as to achieve the Zimbabwe we want," VP Mohadi said.

The conference was chaired by NPRC chairman Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare and attended by NPRC commissioners and United Nations Development Programme officials among other stakeholders.

Source - the herald
Most Popular In 7 Days