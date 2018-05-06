Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Wafios Hlavati
Prominent Masvingo bus operator Mr Tanda Tavaruva has lost the battle to assume the Gutu chieftainship after the Masvingo Provincial Chiefs' Assembly reversed an earlier decision to select him as the 22nd substantive Chief Gutu.

Mr Tavaruva, popularly known as Mhunga, was last year chosen to take over the Gutu chieftainship on the basis of being the eldest surviving member of the Chagwiza family, which is one of the families in the Gutu clan that take turns to assume the chieftainship.

Mr Edmund Masanganise is holding the Gutu chieftainship in an acting capacity after he took over following the death of his father Anos Kasikai Masanganise, who was the 21st substantive Chief Gutu.

Following his selection as the new chief, Mr Tavaruva had nominated his son Mr Godwin Tavaruva to be installed as substantive chief in his place citing old age. However, Mr Tavaruva's selection as substantive chief was fiercely opposed by 94 year-old Mr Mareyi Chivasa, who claimed to be the rightful heir to the Gutu throne by virtue of being the eldest surviving member of the Chivasa clan.

Another selection meeting was convened by the provincial chiefs' assembly, resulting in Mr Chivasa and Mr Lawrence Bere being shortlisted as the only suitable candidates to assume the Gutu chieftainship. The two were shortlisted during a meeting held at the Gutu Rural District Council offices and attended by members of the provincial chiefs' assembly led by provincial chair Mr Felani Chauke (Chief Chitanga), Mr Philip Mudhe (Chief Marozva) and the acting Chief Gutu, Mr Masanganise.

Gutu District Administrator Mr Vafios Hlavati confirmed that a new decision was made with regards to the occupant of the Gutu throne.

"We discovered that over the years, Gutu chiefs were chosen and installed from the surviving eldest son from the family with the turn to take over and it is this background which influenced our decision to disqualify the Mhunga family and choose two elder members in the Chagwiza family to come up with the rightful heir," he said.

Mr Hlavati said unconfirmed reports that the Mhunga family was mulling legal action after falling by the wayside in the chieftainship race would be unfortunate if true.

He said the best foot forward for the Mhunga family would be to approach the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing if they were aggrieved.

"We did not just come out of our blankets one morning to make a decision on who should be the next Chief Gutu.

"I also advise them that they are free to seek recourse in any court of law, but the wise thing would be to lodge their complaints with the relevant ministry.''

Mr Hlabati said the legal route will not help the Mhunga family, adding that a thorough research in files and archives on the selection of Gutu chiefs led to the reversal of an earlier decision to choose Mr Tavaruva as the next chief.

However, the Mhunga family denied trying to approach the courts in the dispute.

"We never thought of going to court, all we want is for the rightful family to take over the Gutu chieftainship,'' said Mr Godwin Tavaruva.

Chief Marozva said the Masvingo Provincial Chiefs' Council will soon convene a meeting to choose the next substantive Chief Gutu between Mr Chivasa and Mr Bere.

The Gutu chieftainship is one of the most prominent and biggest in Masvingo and assumed by members of the Gumbo or Madyira totem.

Source - the herald
Comments

