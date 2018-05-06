Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops cost council

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Chitungwiza Municipality has accepted culpability for the death of a newborn baby at council premises after its parents were detained by overzealous municipal police over a traffic offence.

The local authority is offering $10 000 compensation to the bereaved family.

Initially, the family was claiming $22 000 as damages for emotional shock, psychological trauma, pain and suffering, funeral expenses and constitutional damages.

However, the local authority pleaded with the parents and the family eventually accepted the $10 000 offer.

Ms Susan Bata had given birth to a premature baby in Seke communal lands and her husband, Mr Job Kapesa (31), was driving her to Chitungwiza Central Hospital when they were stopped by municipal police at Makoni Shopping Centre for driving against the flow of traffic.

They were asked to pay a $50 fine, which they did not have.

The parents were detained interminably, resulting in the baby's death.

The incident occurred in December 2015.

After the burial of the baby, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) issued summons against Chitungwiza Municipality and its officials claiming $22 000.

While the claim was still pending, the parties made an out-of-court settlement and a deed of settlement was filed at the High Court for endorsement by a judge.

According to the deed of settlement, council shall pay the first instalment of $5 000 before paying $1 000 monthly instalments for the remaining $5 000.

Mr Kapesa told the court that the municipal police officers were heartless to the extent of paying a deaf ear to his desperate plea to take the baby to hospital.

"My wife and I were detained by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants for over five hours on 31 December 2015, while trying to take our premature newborn baby to hospital for emergency medical care.

"In spite of my pleas that we had no money on us and that our baby would die without treatment, the defendants would not release us or our vehicle. They refused to help us get an ambulance or taxi without payment.

"As a result of the Defendants' actions, we were unable to take our baby to hospital and the baby died at the offices of the 4th Defendant," reads Mr Kapesa's affidavit.

In September 2017, a default judgment was granted in favour of the family after the municipality and the other respondents failed to attend court.

Council and its officials then filed an application for rescission of the default judgment.

The parties later agreed to an out-of-court settlement and filed a deed of settlement at the High Court.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Cops, #Council, #Cost

Comments

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

1 acre with a cottage

Stands emganwini

Tuition maths english language science

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Ml320cdi 2007


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

28 mins ago | 379 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

54 mins ago | 427 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

59 mins ago | 504 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

1 hr ago | 483 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

1 hr ago | 767 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

1 hr ago | 277 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1919 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

1 hr ago | 464 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

NPF launch flops

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

3 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

3 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days