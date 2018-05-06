Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Boy dies in motorbike accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
TRAGEDY marked the opening day of schools after a six-year-old Chipinge boy was knocked down by a motorcycle and died on admission to hospital.

The rider of an unregistered RX 125 motorcycle, Gladmore Sigauke (39), of Mavhangadza Village under Chief Mapungwana in Chipinge, hit Ashton Chandirekera, as the minor tried to cross the road at the 4km peg along the Birchenough-Mt Selinda Road.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the accident, which occurred late on Tuesday afternoon resulting in the death of the young boy.

"Gladmore Sigauke was riding along the Birchenough Bridge when he came across four schoolchildren headed the opposite direction.

"One of the children, Ashton Chandirekera (6), attempted to cross the road from the motorist's right hand side and was hit by the motorcycle's left handle. The boy subsequently fell down," said Inspector Kakohwa.

He was rushed to Mt Selinda Hospital where he was referred to Chipinge District Hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Insp Kakohwa urged parents and guardians to escort young children to school and to assist them when crossing roads.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old Macheke man committed suicide after he was caught by his wife raping his stepdaughter.

It is believed that the minor was left in custody of her stepfather by her mother when the latter went for a church service at 8am on Monday this week.

An hour later, the suspect was found vomiting along a footpath close to his homestead.

Mashonaland East province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, adding that investigations are still underway.

Source - the herald
