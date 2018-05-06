'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE armed men allegedly gang-raped a teacher at a school in Masvingo, robbed her fellow teachers of their cellphones and cash before force-marching her undressed to the next school.The trio armed with machetes, axes and catapults went on to raid a shop and got away with groceries worth about $200.The attacks occurred around 2AM on Tuesday in Zaka District.Sources at Rumwanda Secondary School in Zaka's Chipinda resettlement area, told The Chronicle that the three armed robbers pounced at the school in the early hours of Tuesday when schools opened for the second term."They forced open the houses of two female teachers and then stripped one undressed before taking turns to rape her," said the sources.Thereafter the robbers are said to have ordered other teachers to surrender their cellphones and demanded their pin codes."They emptied their EcoCash wallets and went away with the cellphones," said the sources.The sources said the armed men who were now on their way to nearby Rumwanda Business Centre, left with the teacher that they had abused and on the way continued raping her ."At the shops, they got away with groceries and daily takings," the sources said.The robbers allegedly went on to attack teachers at Rumwanda Primary School, less than a kilometre away.Masvingo police spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula said police had launched a manhunt for the suspects."I can confirm receiving a report of robbery which occurred at Rumwanda Secondary in Zaka. I am yet to get details of what exactly transpired," said Insp Mazula.A staff member at Rumwanda Primary School, who asked not to be named, said teachers have since approached their superiors over the issue as they were now living in fear.An official at the secondary school who also refused to be named said:"The robbers forced open two female teachers' houses where they raped one of them before ransacking the houses. They also injured a male teacher."The official said the robbers who were hurling obscenities, undressed the female teacher, raped her and thereafter force-marched her to Rumwanda Primary School, about a kilometre away.He said before they left, the robbers ordered the other teachers to surrender their cellphones which they took away after emptying the teachers' EcoCash wallets."While on the way they repeatedly raped their victim," said the official.The sources said two teachers and a maid were left nursing broken limbs and are admitted to Masvingo General Hospital where their condition was said to be stable.The sources said the robbers dumped the teacher that they kidnapped from Rumwanda Secondary school near the Business Centre while still undressed .She was later rescued by villagers who gave her clothes before assisting her to make a police report.Police have since arrested the suspects according to information received last night.