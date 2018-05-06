Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Matebeleland North provincial leadership has called a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting to introduce the party's winning candidates to members and also launch the election campaign for the province.The party's provincial chairman Richard "Ijongosi" Moyo, who will represent the party in Umguza constituency after the incumbent Dr Obert Mpofu opted to go for Senate, said the PCC has been slated for this Saturday.He said the meeting, the first after primary elections which ended recently, was also meant to reunite party members who may have been divided because of the polls."We have a PPC meeting on Saturday and all those who participated in the primaries will meet to iron out any differences so that we start campaigns as a united family. We will also present the final list of winning candidates who will represent the party," said Moyo.He said the province will also launch its election campaign in preparation for the forthcoming harmonised elections following the launch of the party's manifesto last week."It's now time for us to go on the ground and start campaigning for the harmonised elections but we will do this after making sure we are all united. We will look into all complaints especially on the issue of cells as we want to establish where the problems emanated from," said Moyo.He was referring to concerns raised in some of the wards like in Victoria Falls where new cells emerged on the day of the primary elections.Moyo said some wards did not conduct polls because of logistical challenges and the issue will also be discussed during the meeting.The final list of the party's Parliamentary candidates for the province includes Cdes Stars Mathe for Nkayi South, Sithembiso Nyoni (Nkayi North), Richard Moyo (Umguza), Sithembile Gumbo (Lupane East), Martin Khumalo (Lupane West), Retired Major General Sibangumuzi Khumalo (Tsholotsho North) and Zenzo Sibanda (Tsholotsho South).Cdes Cephas Mudenda (Binga North), Maxon Mudenda (Binga South), Nkosilathi Jiyane (Hwange West), Reeds Dube (Hwange Central), Fathi Mpofu (Hwange East) and Bubi's Sonny Mguni complete the list of candidates for MP positions.Senate candidates are Cdes Sithokozile Mathuthu, Khanyani Tshuma (both Hwange), Rebecca Fanuel, Samuel Mugande (both Binga),Cain Mathema, Alice Dube (both Tsholotsho), Charter Mguni, Sihle Moyo (both Nkayi), Headman Moyo, Girls Ndlovu (both Lupane) as well as Obert Mpofu and Madeline Bhebhe (Umguza-Bubi).Six senators will be selected to represent the province.Cdes Mail Nkomo (Lupane), Elizabeth Masuku (Umguza), Molly Mkandla (Hwange), Musa Ncube (Tsholotsho), Veronica Munkuli (Binga) and Alice Ndlovu of Nkayi will represent the party in the Women's Quota.In the provincial council, the party will be represented by Dora Msimanga-Ndlovu, Sibongile Ngwenya, both of Tsholotsho, Nqabayezwe Maphosa (Bubi), Anastacia Nyathi, Ranganai Moyo (both Hwange), Beverly Mthombeni (Umguza), Presents Shoko (Binga), Permanent Sibanda (Lupane) and Allen Ndebele of Nkayi.Meanwhile, Zanu- PF Bulilima district yesterday launched the party's manifesto at an inter district meeting held in Plumtree town. Losing candidates in primary elections pledged to work with the victors for the party to win the forthcoming elections.The party's manifesto was launched by His Excellence and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at a colourful event held at Rainbow Towers in Harare last week.The Bulilima inter district meeting was convened by the party's District Elections and Management Centre chaired by Walter Malume.All the party structures up to cell level were represented at the meeting which also saw winning candidates for council and parliamentary elections for the two constituencies, Bulilima East and West being introduced to the delegates.Addressing the delegates, Malume urged party members to be united after the primary elections which he said left people divided as they contested against each other. "We know they didn't go on well as there were some problems here and there. We are apologising for that and we thank you for your support. We ask you to be united for the benefit of the party. We know these primary elections divide people but we are one party and family. If my brother wins should I get angry?" asked Malume.He urged party supporters to shun violence and conduct the forthcoming elections peacefully."We want to have peaceful elections and don't engage in violence. The party has no money to get lawyers for you, if you involve yourself in violence. Don't say you're doing it for the party. You will face the consequences alone," he said.Bulilima East candidate Nqobizitha Ndlovu and Bulilima West's Dingumuzi Phuthi urged members to rally behind the party so that they emerge victorious in all the seats in Bulilima.