Bankers elect new president, deputy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has elected FBC Bank managing director, Mr Webster Rusere, as its president taking over from Dr Charity Jinya. He would lead the organisation for two years and will be deputised by NMB Bank chief executive, Mr Benefit Washaya.

BAZ chief executive officer Mr Sij Biyam announced the new leadership in a notice. He said the two were elected at the association annual general meeting held last week.

"At the 25th annual general meeting of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe held on 2 May 2018, Mr Webster Rusere, the managing director of FBC Bank limited and Mr Benefit Peter Washaya, the chief executive officer of NMB Bank Limited were elected as president and vice president of the association respectively," said Mr Biyam.

Mr Rusere is a career banker with vast experience in corporate, retail, treasury and international banking. He has worked for international and regional banking institutions within and outside Zimbabwe at executive level. Prior to his appointment as managing director of FBC Bank in June 2011, he was the managing director of FBC Building Society for five years. Mr Rusere held the association's vice presidency. Mr Washaya worked with Barclays Bank in 1978 where he held general management positions including director's assistant, risk management and business centre director. He left Barclays Bank in 1997 to join NMB Bank where he became divisional director, risk management and was responsible for setting up the Risk Management systems in the bank.

chronicle
