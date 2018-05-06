Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T national leadership will today visit its constituencies in Bulawayo, Matebeleland North and South provinces to announce the final list of candidates that will represent the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The party resolved not to conduct primaries to choose candidates but instead opted for consensus. The opposition party has since come up with a a list of more than 3 000 candidates to represent the party in the general elections.

The party's national secretary for elections Mr Murisi Zwizwai yesterday said the leadership will today visit the different constituencies in Matebeleland to announce its representatives for the forthcoming elections as well as resolve outstanding issues.

"The visits will involve announcing the final list of candidates and addressing appeals and other pending issues that might arise as we prepare for the elections. We will start with Bulawayo, Matebeleland North and South provinces.

"We'll also give the electorate an opportunity to inspect the voters' roll so that there can be corrections where we might have made mistakes in capturing information," said Mr Zwizwai.

He declined to release the names of the candidates saying he will do so after their meetings in Matebeleland region today.

Source - chronicle

