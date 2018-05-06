Mother, daughter jailed for theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo's Cowdray Park and her daughter have each been sentenced to two years in jail for conniving to steal more than $1 000 from her son-in-law.Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube heard that Join Ndlovu convinced her daughter Sharon Ndlovu (19) to steal $1 300 from the $2 500 her husband had entrusted her to keep.Sharon told Ms Tancy Dube that she stole the money from her husband because her mother threatened her."I gave all the money to my mother after she threatened me," she said.Sharon, however, did not specify how her mother threatened her.Asked what she used the money for, Ndlovu failed account for the money, saying she was still confused by how the money just vanished into thin air.The two pleaded guilty to a theft charge and were each sentenced to a suspended 24 months imprisonment."You are each sentenced to 24 months in prison, three months suspended for three years and nine months suspended on condition that you perform 315 hours of community service."The remaining 12 months are suspended on condition that you restitute the accused $650 each," said the magistrate.Prosecuting, Mr Petros Shoko said the duo stole the money between December last year and April this year.He said: "On a date unknown to the prosecutor but from December to April 29, Sharon Ndlovu and Join Ndlovu intentionally stole $1 300 from the complainant after he gave his wife, accused one $2 500 for safe keeping."When the complainant asked for the money, accused told him that $1 300 had been taken by her mother, accused two."He said the money was not recovered.