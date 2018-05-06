Latest News Editor's Choice


Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A POLICE officer who sired five children with four women has been dragged to court for the upkeep of one of the children.

Ms Nontobeko Sibanda was demanding $150 from Lazarus Muzamba for the upkeep of their three-year-old child.

"He does not contribute to his child's life. I am requesting $150 for child support," she said.

Muzamba offered $50.

"I earn $358 after deductions. I am married and I have two children with my wife. I have five children in total and they all depend on me. I am paying $100 maintenance for one of the children. I cannot afford $150, I can only give her $50," he said.

Ms Sibanda told the court that she only knew of two of the children Muzamba has with his wife.

Muzamba failed to account for one of the children saying the child is not registered in his name.

"I have three birth certificates with me. One of the children is registered in her mother's name which makes it difficult to prove to the court that he is my child," he said.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova ordered Muzamba to pay $60 for the upkeep of his minor child and that the money will be deducted from his salary.

"Your pay slip here shows that the $100 you are paying is deducted from your salary. This means you had been defaulting. Therefore you are ordered to pay $60 for the upkeep of your minor child and the money will be deducted from your salary," he said.

Source - chronicle
