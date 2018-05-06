Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec sets up more registration centres

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VOTER registration centres for the biometric voters roll (BVR) will be increased for the final registration mop up exercise running concurrently with the inspection of the provisional roll, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has compiled.

The mop up will see Zec set up a total of 2 018 registration centres across the country, with 82 of in Harare where registration has been low.

Speaking to NewsDay, Zec commissioner, Netsai Mushonga, said the final mop up exercise will be open for 11 days from May 19 to 29 to ensure that all the people who want to register are taken care off.

"We are going to set those registration centres and they will run concurrently with the inspection of the voters' roll so that those who inspect the voters' roll and see a mistake can go and register and get it corrected, while those who have not registered can take the opportunity and register," she said.

Mushonga said this was a deliberate attempt to ensure that potential voters are registered so that nobody will cry foul over disenfranchisement.

"We don't want people to cry foul over the registration process that we have people saying we lost because people in our stronghold were not registered," she said.

The announcement by Zec comes as MDC-T is preparing a High Court challenge against the elections body, accusing it of denying people in Harare a chance to register to vote.

MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora alleged that Zec was on a deliberate go slow, only registering 100 people a day in Harare when more than 500 000 remained unregistered.

"Urban areas are considered MDC-T strongholds.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #ZEC, #Centres, #More

Comments

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

1 acre with a cottage

Stands emganwini

Tuition maths english language science

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Ml320cdi 2007


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

27 mins ago | 377 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

54 mins ago | 426 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

59 mins ago | 504 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

1 hr ago | 402 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

1 hr ago | 766 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

1 hr ago | 275 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1914 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

1 hr ago | 463 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

NPF launch flops

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

3 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

3 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Cops cost council

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days