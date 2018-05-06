Zec sets up more registration centres

News / National

by Staff reporter

VOTER registration centres for the biometric voters roll (BVR) will be increased for the final registration mop up exercise running concurrently with the inspection of the provisional roll, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has compiled.The mop up will see Zec set up a total of 2 018 registration centres across the country, with 82 of in Harare where registration has been low.Speaking to NewsDay, Zec commissioner, Netsai Mushonga, said the final mop up exercise will be open for 11 days from May 19 to 29 to ensure that all the people who want to register are taken care off."We are going to set those registration centres and they will run concurrently with the inspection of the voters' roll so that those who inspect the voters' roll and see a mistake can go and register and get it corrected, while those who have not registered can take the opportunity and register," she said.Mushonga said this was a deliberate attempt to ensure that potential voters are registered so that nobody will cry foul over disenfranchisement."We don't want people to cry foul over the registration process that we have people saying we lost because people in our stronghold were not registered," she said.The announcement by Zec comes as MDC-T is preparing a High Court challenge against the elections body, accusing it of denying people in Harare a chance to register to vote.MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora alleged that Zec was on a deliberate go slow, only registering 100 people a day in Harare when more than 500 000 remained unregistered."Urban areas are considered MDC-T strongholds.