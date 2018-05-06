Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF MPs yesterday blasted Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa for being evasive over the unending cash crisis and his failure to rein in illegal money changers.

Zanu PF legislators, most of whom lost the ruling party's primary elections like John Holder (Zvishavane Ngezi), Irene Zindi (Mutasa South) and David Chapfika (Mutoko South), fired the hardest hitting questions to Chinamasa in a major volte-face.

Their opposition counterparts also put the Finance minister to task over similar issues.

"It boggles the mind, looking at the laxity by government, to take action on money changers in every city, and what is the policy decision that the Finance minister will take to curb the illegal money deals?" Zindi asked.

Chinamasa skirted the issue and said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe was in the process of authorising bureau de changes.

He said cash shortages were being caused by low exports and not necessarily the money changers.

Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Maridadi (MDC-T) said Chinamasa could easily deploy the police to arrest the money changers.

"These things happen at Eastgate, and minister, you live in Zimbabwe and not South Africa," Maridadi charged.

As Chinamasa continued being technical and talking about exports, Chapfika then blasted him saying: "What we are discussing here is an important issue and you are hiding behind a finger and becoming technical.

"In other words, the minister is condoning the practice of illegal cash deals on the basis of technical issues of demand and supply.

"It takes us back to the (former RBZ governor) Gideon Gono era and the minister needs to be serious because this is not a technical issue, but a policy issue."

Before that, Holder had asked Chinamasa to explain why the country continued to experience cash shortages five months after the new government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, came into power.

In response, Chinamasa said Zimbabwe had shifted to a cashless society, hence, the need for most transactions to be done electronically without resorting to hard cash.
He added that the cash crisis could not be resolved overnight.

Chinamasa said point-of-sale machines had increased from 40 000 to 120 000, adding that soon, it would be a requirement for everyone in business to transact using the gadgets.

He said of the $97 billion transactions in the country, 96% of them were cashless. MPs said Chinamasa was clueless and asked him to issue a ministerial statement on the cash crisis.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Elephant lounge suites

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

200m2 stand cowdray park

Stands emganwini

Woodville 1 acre

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

1 acre with a cottage


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Plot to discredit Chamisa

7 mins ago | 60 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

34 mins ago | 260 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

39 mins ago | 318 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

44 mins ago | 202 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

49 mins ago | 345 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

56 mins ago | 297 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

57 mins ago | 568 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

58 mins ago | 215 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1327 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

2 hrs ago | 622 Views

NPF launch flops

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

2 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

2 hrs ago | 879 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

Cops cost council

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu PF is under serious threat from an enemy within

10 hrs ago | 3778 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days