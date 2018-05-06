Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa blasts the British government

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa has warned the British government that overlooking crucial democratic reforms in favour of managing political stability in Zimbabwe could lead to post-election instability.

Speaking at Chatham House in London on Tuesday, Chamisa expressed concern over what he said was the inclination of the British government in Zimbabwe "to align with one political party against another".

"We have seen that there has been a bit of a shift on the part of the British government in terms of focusing more on political stability and trade and commerce at the expense of democracy. But that is a false narrative, you can never have stability without democracy," he said.

"We expect Britain and the EU to speak for free and fair elections. There's a very disturbing trend in the context of the British government in Zimbabwe. We're seeing the inclination to align with one political party against another. That is disturbing, particularly in terms of the issue of just setting the basic standard for free and fair elections.

"Because, for a long time, the British government has been emphasising norms, values – let those norms and values of free and fair elections be respected. That is all we want – we're not asking for money. We're asking for the solidarity of a global coalition for free and fair elections."

Under the New Labour administration from 1997 to 2010, Britain maintained vocal criticism of human rights abuses and violations of the rule of law in Zimbabwe as part of what it called an "ethical foreign policy". However, with the return of the Conservative party to Number 10 Downing Street, Britain has focused more on re-engagement to promote business and stabilise the economy rather than advance democracy.

This has earned vicious criticism from opposition voices. PDP president and MDC Alliance partner, Tendai Biti, who is travelling with Chamisa, called out the current British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, in 2016, accusing her of supporting the then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

"[They] are arguing that Zimbabwe needs a strongman. By that they mean a man called Emmerson Mnangagwa, who suddenly is a reformer," Biti charged at the time.

However, Britain's apparent shift of policy from an emphasis on human rights to business is not only confined to Zimbabwe.

In February this year, the state-run media in China commended British Prime Minister Theresa May, during an official visit to that country, for sidestepping human rights issues in favour of "pragmatic collaboration" with China.

However, Chamisa warned that this focus on the maintenance of stability with a strongman in power at the expense of thoroughgoing democratisation could in fact set the country up for post-election instability. During his week-long visit in London, he will be meeting senior UK government officials, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Chamisa also accused Mnangagwa of being clueless on arresting high-level corruption in the public sector, which he blamed for the economic meltdown.

He said while Mnangagwa was going across the globe claiming Zimbabwe was open for business, the Zanu PF leader was actually a beneficiary of graft.

"We can't be open for business when we have people who are open for corruption," he said.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa, who has hinged his campaign on fighting corruption and opening Zimbabwe for business, could not deal with the scourge because he was a beneficiary.
"We can't transform the economy without dealing with corruption," he said.

"Corruption has been the biggest challenge of Zimbabwe and this is why it is impossible to expect the new out of the old because they have been part of the establishment of the infrastructure of corruption.

"They will not reverse it because reversing it means loss, means a negative reversal of the ill-gotten wealth, so we need to deal with corruption in a very radical manner."

Chamisa challenged the new dispensation narrative saying Zimbabwe remained figuratively under the control of former President Robert Mugabe.

"Yes people are saying Mr Mugabe is gone, yes he is gone, but the old is dying without the birth of the new, yes Mugabe is out, but Mugabeism is alive, the system is very much in place."

Chamisa called for a radical transformation of governance systems.

"We need to move from the situation of suspicion between the government and the governed so that the State is not seen as a prosecutor but as a protector, not as a perpetrator but defender," he said.

But, Mnangagwa who was recently in Qatar defended his anti-corruption drive saying he was moving to ensure that all government departments in the fight of the scourge pull in one direction and he would fire those who resisted.

"My administration is not going to tolerate any form of corruption at any level," he was quoted saying.

"To do this, we need the support of other institutions the police, judiciary, the anti-corruption commission and the National Prosecuting Authority, we are in the process of making them pull in one direction."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Blast

Comments

Bulawayo stand wanted

1 acre with a cottage

Woodville 1 acre

Tuition maths english language science

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Northend 3beds $70 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

23 mins ago | 270 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

49 mins ago | 381 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

54 mins ago | 464 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

59 mins ago | 279 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

1 hr ago | 454 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

1 hr ago | 724 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

1 hr ago | 270 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1788 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

NPF launch flops

3 hrs ago | 1003 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

3 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

3 hrs ago | 693 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

3 hrs ago | 940 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 737 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Cops cost council

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days