Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T unveils candidates

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T has unveiled the list of potential candidates who will battle it out in internal elections for a ticket to represent the party in the coming general elections.

Acting chairman, Morgen Komichi said MDC-T has approved CVs from 512 candidates for the 141 National Assembly seats the party had allocated itself in the MDC Alliance deal.

"We are heartened that over 3 000 people have submitted their CVs with the wish of being able to represent the MDC-T, which is contesting the forth coming elections under the banner of MDC Alliance," he said.

Nelson Chamisa's spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka will abandon his secretariat job and head into the political arena, as he guns for Goromonzi West, where he will fight it out with Taurai Killford and Anna Denhere.

A battle looms large in Kuwadzana East, where party deputy treasurer-general, Chalton Hwende faces Shakespear Mukoyi, known for leading the vanguard, and Wellton Janjasi.
Jameson Timba will face Samuel Banda for the Mount Pleasant constituency, with the winner set to battle it out with Zanu PF's Jason Passade and independent candidate, Fadzayi Mahere.

In Mabvuku, it is the battle of two Jameses, as former broadcaster, James Maridadi will battle it out with James Chidhakwa, while in Highfield West, youth leader, Happymore Chidziva will have to fight it out with Simon Hove and Biggy Moyo Shumba.

In Mbare, Starman Chamisa will face off with Mujarira Pawo, Paul Horekore, Munyaradzi Mapukute and Richard Machona.

Late MDC-T president, Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter, Vimbai, is eyeing Glen View South, where she will face Wellington Kanyana and Simbiso Demba.

MDC-T, which had not managed to field candidates in all the country's wards in the past, have said this time, they would contest everywhere.

"In the past, we have fallen short by about 400 councillors, but in this election, we are going to field 100%," Komichi said.

"Let me say this time, we even have candidates in resettlement areas and we have a footprint in all wards."

MDC-T Alliance partners will select their own candidates.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Komichi, #MDC-T, #Chamisa

Comments

Woodville 1 acre

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Web design company in patna

Northend 3beds $70 000

Bulawayo stand wanted

Stands emganwini

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

9 mins ago | 19 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

29 mins ago | 412 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

56 mins ago | 433 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

1 hr ago | 519 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

1 hr ago | 491 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

1 hr ago | 786 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

1 hr ago | 279 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1966 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

NPF launch flops

3 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

3 hrs ago | 707 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

3 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

3 hrs ago | 967 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 767 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Cops cost council

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 250 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days