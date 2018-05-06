MDC-T unveils candidates

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T has unveiled the list of potential candidates who will battle it out in internal elections for a ticket to represent the party in the coming general elections.Acting chairman, Morgen Komichi said MDC-T has approved CVs from 512 candidates for the 141 National Assembly seats the party had allocated itself in the MDC Alliance deal."We are heartened that over 3 000 people have submitted their CVs with the wish of being able to represent the MDC-T, which is contesting the forth coming elections under the banner of MDC Alliance," he said.Nelson Chamisa's spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka will abandon his secretariat job and head into the political arena, as he guns for Goromonzi West, where he will fight it out with Taurai Killford and Anna Denhere.A battle looms large in Kuwadzana East, where party deputy treasurer-general, Chalton Hwende faces Shakespear Mukoyi, known for leading the vanguard, and Wellton Janjasi.Jameson Timba will face Samuel Banda for the Mount Pleasant constituency, with the winner set to battle it out with Zanu PF's Jason Passade and independent candidate, Fadzayi Mahere.In Mabvuku, it is the battle of two Jameses, as former broadcaster, James Maridadi will battle it out with James Chidhakwa, while in Highfield West, youth leader, Happymore Chidziva will have to fight it out with Simon Hove and Biggy Moyo Shumba.In Mbare, Starman Chamisa will face off with Mujarira Pawo, Paul Horekore, Munyaradzi Mapukute and Richard Machona.Late MDC-T president, Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter, Vimbai, is eyeing Glen View South, where she will face Wellington Kanyana and Simbiso Demba.MDC-T, which had not managed to field candidates in all the country's wards in the past, have said this time, they would contest everywhere."In the past, we have fallen short by about 400 councillors, but in this election, we are going to field 100%," Komichi said."Let me say this time, we even have candidates in resettlement areas and we have a footprint in all wards."MDC-T Alliance partners will select their own candidates.