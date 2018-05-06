Latest News Editor's Choice


NPF launch flops

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
newsdayTHE newly-formed National Patriotic Fund (NPF) Mashonaland East provincial launch flopped yesterday due to a poor turnout.

The event, meant to establish structures in the province, was called off after a few people turned up at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera.

Efforts to get a comment from the co-ordinators were fruitless, as they had already left. NPF spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, however, chose to downplay the setback, saying the meeting was postponed to allow party members to take their children to school.

"It was postponed yesterday (Monday). We considered that most of our members were taking their children to schools. I will check with the national political commissar on the next date, but it is soon," he said.

NPF comprises of disgruntled members of the ousted G40 faction and is being led by former Cabinet minister, Ambrose Mutinhiri with some of its leaders reportedly being Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere who are in self-imposed exile


Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days