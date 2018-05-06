Man threatens to beat magistrate

News / National

by TellZim

An enraged man who was in court on charge of fondling a woman without her consent, stormed out of the dock and threatened magistrate Caroline Tafira whom he felt, as a female magistrate, was not fit to handle such a case.Tatenda Mkanganwi (22) of Tabungaidzwa village under Chief Mkanganwi had to be restrained by security officers who were attending the court after he told the magistrate that she was too junior for him and that she did not know him well.He lashed out at the magistrate, telling her she was too young to send him to jail after she had pronounced that he be remanded in custody for continuation of trial."Une sure here iwe kuti ungandiendesa kujeri, uri mwana mudokosa, ndokurovesa, wakajaidzwa mukadzi iwe. (Are you sure that you can send me to jail? You are too young, I will beat you up. You don't know me very well)," said Mkanganwi as he jumped over the dock to where the magistrate was.Magistrate Tafira had to remand Mkanganwi in custody and ordered him to be examined by two doctors before he could be brought back to court.