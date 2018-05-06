Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER MDC-T national chairperson, Lovemore Moyo last week held his maiden rally as president of the United Movement for Devolution (UMD), in Matobo North constituency.

In his address, Moyo, who quit the MDC-T in March to launch UMD, pledged to push for devolution, end marginalisation of the region and other problems faced by Matabeleland, which he blamed on central government.

"The UMD vision is primarily anchored on devolution, democracy, development, delivery and restoration of human dignity. It is only when communities are in control of their resources that they can benefit and preserve it for future generations," he said.

Moyo's UMD joins several other Matabeleland-based pressure groups and political parties such as Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) and Ibhetshu LikaZulu, whose origins are on the perceived continued underdevelopment and marginalisation of Matabeleland.

MRP is pushing for secession as an answer to the underdevelopment of the region.

Moyo added: "It is the desire of this movement to see Zimbabwe thriving for equal opportunities in all sectors of society guided by the principle of devolution. It is only under a devolved administration where communities can achieve freedom to develop and economically empower themselves."

Before quitting the MDC-T, Moyo was already not attending the opposition party's meetings and MDC Alliance rallies, as he was against the formation of a coalition
The MDC Alliance brings together the MDC-T, MDC led by Welshman Ncube, PDP, Transform Zimbabwe under Jacob Ngarivhume, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) led by Agrippa Mutambara, Zanu Ndonga and the Multi-Racial Christian Democratic Party.

Moyo had also revealed plans not to contest any seat in the upcoming elections at the time of quitting the MDC-T over differences on the leadership dispute between MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa and former deputy president, Thokozani Khupe.

He was also against the formation of the MDC Alliance.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Lovemore, #Moyo, #UMD

Comments

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

200m2 stand cowdray park

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

8 roomed house cowdraypark

1 acre with a cottage

Stands emganwini

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Plot to discredit Chamisa

13 mins ago | 107 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

39 mins ago | 297 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

44 mins ago | 373 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

50 mins ago | 236 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

55 mins ago | 380 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

1 hr ago | 326 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

1 hr ago | 241 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1507 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

NPF launch flops

2 hrs ago | 971 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

2 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

2 hrs ago | 767 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

3 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

Cops cost council

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu PF is under serious threat from an enemy within

10 hrs ago | 3800 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days