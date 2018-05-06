Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There are unmistakable signs that results of the forthcoming general elections could be contested once again after Zanu PF's rivals raised alarm over the ruling party's refusal to allow key aspects of the electoral process to be done openly to remove rigging fears.

Tension is likely to brew between Zanu-PF and MDC after the ruling party's Members of Parliament (MPs) yesterday refused the MDC's proposal to legislate, through the Electoral Amendment Bill, for an open tender for the procurement of ballot papers.

Through its chief whip Innocent Gonese- had tabled before Parliament proposals that sought to diffuse suspicious hobbling Zimbabwe's electoral processes.

In a move that can trigger suspicion of 'rigging' by the ruling party was, the MPs justified their strand arguing that it was not in line with the current provisions of the country's procurement regulations.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi who told the august House disclosed that.

"I reject that. It is already covered by the Procurement Act. We cannot talk of another law that deviates from an existing law. This provision is problematic to accept. We can not violate our procurement laws to say we want more than 200 political parties to see where the ballot papers are printed," said Minister Ziyambi.

Responding to Gonese who is one of the initiators he said.

"Honourable Gonese is fuelling things that are not there. There is reconciliation of ballot papers before and after voting by all players," said Minister Ziyambi.

He added that the Government was committed to free, fair and credible elections and that is why it allowed all stakeholders to submit their proposals on the Bill, which initially had a limited scope to give effect to the new Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system.  Initially, the legal underpinning to the process was covered by a Statutory Instrument, which had a six-month lifespan.

It is also reported that Minister Ziyambi again rejected proposals by the MDC-T to allow the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to act as election monitors during the elections. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), he said, was mandated to accredit observers, and not monitors.

 "Besides, ZHRC has a constitutional role, which does not require it to be accredited. Nobody can stand in its way. If they want to monitor human rights, they can continue doing that as they do not need to go to ZEC because that is its constitutional role," said Minister Ziyambi.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Rigging, #MDC-T

Comments

Bulawayo stand wanted

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Web design company in patna

Northend 3beds $70 000

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Woodville 1 acre

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

24 mins ago | 319 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

51 mins ago | 399 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

56 mins ago | 475 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

1 hr ago | 740 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

1 hr ago | 273 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1837 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

NPF launch flops

3 hrs ago | 1006 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

3 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

3 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

3 hrs ago | 948 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Cops cost council

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days