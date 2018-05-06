Latest News Editor's Choice


We are not planning any demonstration

by Byo24News Reporter
2 hrs ago
The Movement for Democratic Change led by Nelson Chamisa has dismissed false information being peddled by one of its senior members that the opposition party is planning to state a demonstration over ballot papers.

In a statement on Thursday morning, MDC-T director of communications Luke Tamborinyoka described the utterances by Hwende as unfortunate and regrettable.

"We not with regret that Deputy Treasurer General Mr Chalton Hwende has issued a statement on his microblogging site, Twitter timeline where he is alleging that there will be a massive demonstration for the ballot paper and that plans are at an advanced stage.

"Nothing can be further than the truth," Tamborinyoka said.

The spokesperson said MDC-T is a peace loving and law abiding institution.

He said the MDC-T and its alliance partners are not mooting any demonstration.

Source - Byo24News

