Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'
2 hrs ago | Views
The G40 VIP Cabal, self exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo has asked for forgiveness after he tormented VP Chiwenga calling him as 'Bleachy Chiwenga' and 'General Ambi' on social media over the sudden lightening of his skin.
The Twitter guru could not let it all go without saying that he has questioned the explanation the VP gave.
This comes after Chiwenga told a gathering at the burial of his sister Margaret Machekabuwe in Marondera this Wednesday that he is struggling with a skin ailment which is responsible for the lightening of his complexion.
The vice president said this major calamity began during 'Operation Restore Legacy'.
Chiwenga highlighted that the same skin disease was also affecting his wife, Mary, adding that he was under treatment using herbs after the family "failed to get the medicine in South Africa".
Professor had relentlessly attacked VP Chiwenga twitting that, "Nhuta (skin disease) sickness the cause of Chiwenga's bleached skin #Herald 9 May 2018", said the former cabinet minister on Twitter.
"If nhuta caused Chiwenga's bleached skin with reports of blood cancer, then it's noted. Sorry. But it's just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!"
