Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

by A Mhlongo
2 hrs ago | Views
The G40 VIP Cabal, self exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo has asked for forgiveness after he tormented VP Chiwenga calling him as 'Bleachy Chiwenga' and 'General Ambi' on social media over the sudden lightening of his skin.

The Twitter guru could not let it all go without saying that he has questioned the explanation the VP gave.

This comes after Chiwenga told a gathering at the burial of his sister Margaret Machekabuwe in Marondera this Wednesday that he is struggling with a skin ailment which is responsible for the lightening of his complexion.

The vice president said this major calamity began during 'Operation Restore Legacy'.

Chiwenga highlighted that the same skin disease was also affecting his wife, Mary, adding that he was under treatment using herbs after the family "failed to get the medicine in South Africa".

Professor had relentlessly attacked VP Chiwenga twitting that, "Nhuta (skin disease) sickness the cause of Chiwenga's bleached skin #Herald 9 May 2018", said the former cabinet minister on Twitter.

"If nhuta caused Chiwenga's bleached skin with reports of blood cancer, then it's noted. Sorry. But it's just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!"


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

200m2 stand cowdray park

Bulawayo stand wanted

Stands emganwini

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

Northend 3beds $70 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

38 mins ago | 348 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

57 mins ago | 346 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

1 hr ago | 406 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

1 hr ago | 562 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

1 hr ago | 593 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

1 hr ago | 923 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

2 hrs ago | 1973 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 2567 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

4 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

4 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

4 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

4 hrs ago | 1622 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

5 hrs ago | 6066 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

6 hrs ago | 1168 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

6 hrs ago | 1150 Views

NPF launch flops

6 hrs ago | 1435 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

6 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

6 hrs ago | 947 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

6 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

6 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

6 hrs ago | 1482 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

6 hrs ago | 892 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

6 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

6 hrs ago | 771 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days