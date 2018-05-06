News / National
Jonathan Moyo queries Chiwenga's 'bleaching' comment
FORMER Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has queried the credibility of an explanation given by vice president Constantino Chiwenga that skin ailment has made him and light-skinned.
Chiwenga told a gathering at the burial of his sister Margaret Machekabuwe in Marondera this Wednesday that he is stuggling with a skin ailment which is responsible for the lightening of his complexion.
Prof Moyo said although it was sad to learn of Chiwenga's condition, it was curious that the disease, which is supposed to be non-contagious, had made both him and his wife sad.
"Nhuta (skin disease) sickness the cause of Chiwenga's bleached skin #Herald 9 May 2018," said the former cabinet minister on Twitter.
"If nhuta caused Chiwenga's bleached skin with reports of blood cancer, then it's noted. Sorry. But it's just incredulous that Chiwenga and Mary contracted nhuta at the same time!"
