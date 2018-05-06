Jonathan Moyo queries Chiwenga's 'bleaching' comment

"NHUTA SICKNESS" THE CAUSE OF CHIWENGA'S BLEACHED SKIN #Herald 9 May 2018



If "NHUTA" caused Chiwenga's bleached skin with reports of blood cancer, then it's noted. Sorry. But it's just incredulous that Chiwenga & Mary contracted NHUTA at the same time!https://t.co/L8IIPoJ5UL pic.twitter.com/5DQGoXdWJ8