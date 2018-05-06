Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF primary reruns set for Monday

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago
The Zanu-PF primary election re-runs will be conducted on Monday, the 14th of this month.

In a statement, the Zanu-PF National Secretary for the Commissariat, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje, said prior to the re-runs, teams will be deployed to carry out the cell verification exercise on the 12th and 13th of this month to establish bonafide party members who will participate in the primary election re-runs.

He said the Zanu-PF National Elections Commission has completed the analysis of all the petitions and is apparently seized with their final report and there will be no other re-runs thereafter.

Complete re-runs for senatorial, national assembly, provincial council  and local authority elections will be held in the following constituencies:

National Assembly

Harare South
Glen View South
Kambuzuma
Glen View North
Buhera West
Chipinge Central
Chegutu East
Chegutu West
Makonde
Norton
Zvimba North
Zvimba South
Shamva South
Shamva North
Senatorial

Harare Central
Hwata-Kuwadzana
Harare East
Makoni Central
Makoni North
Makoni South
Makoni West
Headlands
 

The Zanu-PF National Elections Commission has also confirmed the following successful candidates in the just-ended primary elections.

Seke - Munyaradzi Mashambe

Chirumhanzu Zibagwe - Prosper Machando

Gweru Zibagwe women's quota - Vhaireti Juru Nhari

Source - zbc
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Rerum, #Monday

