Zanu-PF primary reruns set for Monday

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF primary election re-runs will be conducted on Monday, the 14th of this month.In a statement, the Zanu-PF National Secretary for the Commissariat, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje, said prior to the re-runs, teams will be deployed to carry out the cell verification exercise on the 12th and 13th of this month to establish bonafide party members who will participate in the primary election re-runs.He said the Zanu-PF National Elections Commission has completed the analysis of all the petitions and is apparently seized with their final report and there will be no other re-runs thereafter.Complete re-runs for senatorial, national assembly, provincial council and local authority elections will be held in the following constituencies:National AssemblyHarare SouthGlen View SouthKambuzumaGlen View NorthBuhera WestChipinge CentralChegutu EastChegutu WestMakondeNortonZvimba NorthZvimba SouthShamva SouthShamva NorthSenatorialHarare CentralHwata-KuwadzanaHarare EastMakoni CentralMakoni NorthMakoni SouthMakoni WestHeadlandsThe Zanu-PF National Elections Commission has also confirmed the following successful candidates in the just-ended primary elections.Seke - Munyaradzi MashambeChirumhanzu Zibagwe - Prosper MachandoGweru Zibagwe women's quota - Vhaireti Juru Nhari