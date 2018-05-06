Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa celebrates being greeted by Theresa May

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa is celebrating being greeted by British Prime Minister Theresa May in the House of Commons Chamber.

Chamisa went on to Twitter and said, "Great! Have just been greeted by the UK Prime Minister @theresa_may in the Chamber @HouseofCommons."

During his week-long visit in London, the MDC-T leader will be meeting senior UK government officials including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.



Source - social media
More on: #Chamisa, #Theresa_May,

Comments

