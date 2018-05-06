Chamisa celebrates being greeted by Theresa May

News / National

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa is celebrating being greeted by British Prime Minister Theresa May in the House of Commons Chamber.Chamisa went on to Twitter and said, "Great! Have just been greeted by the UK Prime Minister @theresa_may in the Chamber @HouseofCommons."During his week-long visit in London, the MDC-T leader will be meeting senior UK government officials including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.