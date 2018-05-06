'Hubby is fake pastor'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman has revealed that her husband was a fake pastor and was in the habit of sending her mysterious messages following a misunderstanding in their marriage.The matter came to light when Johana Mahachi opened up at the Harare Civil court seeking for a peace order against Mazvarire Mabuge.She told the court that her husband had lied that he was a pastor and only to realise the truth after getting married."Your Worship, this man told me that he was a pastor and I only came to know the truth after we got married."He is a liar and he was sending me mysterious messages saying he was ready to die."He also sent me presents and at one point he sent a dirty $5, I do not understand the reason."I want this court to stop him texting and bar him from going to my parent's place of residence because I no longer love him," she said.In response Mabuge refuted the claims."Johana is my wife and we are legally married but she is under pressure from her parents who are influencing her."When we got married she told me she was positive and I told her that we should stop having a child since she was not taking some tablets."This is the reason why we are having these problems that led her to move to South Africa," he said.Presiding magistrate Manase Masiiwa granted peace order in Mahachi's favour.