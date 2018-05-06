Charumbira's PAP Presidential bid flops

News / National

by Staff reporter

Final result of the PAP Presidential election: Hon. Roger Dang (132); Hon. Charumbira (47); Hon. Mustafa (43). Democracy at play. Hon. Roger Dang winning with the support of East & Central Africa. Allegations of money changing hands but it is what it is&we congratulate the winner — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) May 10, 2018

Zimbabwe's president of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira's bit for the presidency of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) flopped after he was walloped by Roger Nkodo Dang who is a member of the National Assembly of Cameroon.Roger Dang received 132 votes compared to Charumbira's 47 and Mustafa's 43. Democracy at play.Roger Dang won with the support of East and Central Africa. However, there were allegations of money changing hands.