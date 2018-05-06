Latest News Editor's Choice


Charumbira's PAP Presidential bid flops

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwe's president of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira's bit for the presidency of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) flopped after he was walloped by Roger Nkodo Dang who is a member of the National Assembly of Cameroon.

Roger Dang received 132 votes compared to Charumbira's 47 and Mustafa's 43. Democracy at play.

Roger Dang won with the support of East and Central Africa. However, there were allegations of money changing hands.



Source - social media

Comments

