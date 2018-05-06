Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa withdraws offer to Mnangagwa, apologises

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa has "sincerely apologised" for his gender insensitive political banter that caused social media outrage this week.

Chamisa came under fire after he joked that he would give his sister, 18, to Emmerson Mnangagwa if the Zimbabwean leader won the forthcoming elections.

Chamisa said this while addressing his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party supporters in the United Kingdom.

"If Mnangagwa wins 5% in a free election, I will give him my sister. I have a sister who just turned 18 and looking for a husband.

"I am betting on this because I know it won't happen," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

He said this to wild applause from his supporters.

Chamisa's utterances immediately torched a storm, with social media users saying that he did not deserve to be a leader, as his utterances reinforced "human trafficking" and "abuse against women".

Free and fair election

But in a interview with News24, Chamisa said that he did not mean to cause any harm when he made the comments.

He said that although he was not sure why people took offence at his joke, he was "sincerely sorry" to those he "may have hurt".

Chamisa said the joke was an "illustration" meant to show the ruling Zanu-PFs inability to "win in a free and fair election".

"If anyone felt hurt about the joke I am sorry. It was just a political banter that I used to illustrate that even if I promised to give him (Mnangagwa) my most prized position, he would still not be able to defeat us in a free and fair election," said Chamisa.

Chamisa also lashed out at opportunistic political rivals who he said used the political banter to "score cheap political points".

"The joke should have been a non-issue, because most Zimbabweans are worried about issues of survival. This is just a sideshow that is being used by irrelevant people to score cheap political points at my expense," said Chamisa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Web design company in patna

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

Woodville 1 acre

Stands emganwini

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Tuition maths english language science

1 acre with a cottage


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mahere castigates Zim legislators

38 mins ago | 144 Views

Delta, Coca-Cola still negating over notice of termination

2 hrs ago | 812 Views

Woman with '11 husbands' stoned to death

2 hrs ago | 1126 Views

ZDI calls for people driven politics, respect for constitutionalism

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 10 Squadron leaders

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Cont Mhlanga scouts for partnership

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF growing increasingly nervous after Mugabe exit

2 hrs ago | 899 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwean soldiers enjoying themselves

2 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Charumbira's PAP Presidential bid flops

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mliswa speaks on tantrums

4 hrs ago | 1452 Views

'Hubby is fake pastor'

4 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimdancehall chanter fined $100 for obscene song

4 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Chamisa celebrates being greeted by Theresa May

5 hrs ago | 3765 Views

Grace Mugabe must come back to face assault charge

5 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Dabengwa tells it all at Beula

5 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns set for Monday

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Schools ambush students on deadline for O & A level exam fees deadline

5 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Is president Emmerson Mnangagwa being sincere in his promises?

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

Border control officer acquitted

6 hrs ago | 898 Views

ZANU PF 2018 Manifesto: the mother of all manifestos

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

8 hrs ago | 3108 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

8 hrs ago | 1469 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

8 hrs ago | 1644 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

8 hrs ago | 2460 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

9 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

9 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

9 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

9 hrs ago | 8653 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

10 hrs ago | 13884 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

10 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

10 hrs ago | 499 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

10 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

11 hrs ago | 954 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 3885 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

11 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

12 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

12 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

12 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

12 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

12 hrs ago | 2294 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

12 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

12 hrs ago | 12445 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

12 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

13 hrs ago | 1455 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

13 hrs ago | 1715 Views

NPF launch flops

13 hrs ago | 1726 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

13 hrs ago | 2600 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days