Mnangagwa promotes 10 Squadron leaders

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the promotion of 10 Squadron leaders to the rank of Wing Commanders.

The 10 senior air force officers have been promoted in line with section 15 sub-section 1b of the Defence Act.

Air Force of Zimbabwe Chief of Staff supporting services Air Vice Marshal Jacob John Nzvede told the 10 newly promoted Wing Commanders that promotion comes with more responsibilities and expectations in upholding the people's right to live in a prosperous and peaceful country.

Representing the promoted senior officers, Wing Commander Shamiso Chowe pledged to work hard in discharging their duties.

The promoted Wing Commanders are Christopher Musembwa, Msongelwa Ndlovu, Banaby Mlilo, Shamiso Chowe, Kelvin Nemayire, Marshal Makwaiba, Crispen Moyo, Timothy Kambudzi, Spiwe Nyakabau and Clain Munetsi.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days