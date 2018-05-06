Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahere castigates Zim legislators

by Simbarashe Sithole
Mt Pleasant aspiring independent candidate for 2018 advocate Fadzayi Mahere has castigated much of the current crop of Zimbabwean legislators for being 'legally illiterate' thus failing to grapple with the law making process resulting in trouble for the nation.

Mahere took it to micro blogging Twitter saying, "Trouble is that the quality of our legislators is mostly bad.

"They barely understand the various stages of the law-making process, how to read a Bill let alone how to debate one!

"More sad is the fact that they don't keep us updated on progress. Yet we vote them in again & again!"

Some observers have questioned the quality of the ccountry's legislators as far back as 2012 inlight of their contributions in the august house.  

Mahere's assertion seems to be validated by a report released in 2012 titled Baseline Survey on Sector Specific Capcity Building Requirements for Committes of Parliament which found that 65% of the MPs at the time required intensive training in legislation and budget analysis.

The report was commissioned by the parliament of Zimbabwe with the assistance of the European Commission and United Nations Development Program.

Source - Byo24News

