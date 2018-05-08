Chiyangwa rant draws SRC fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has taken the fight back into Zifaa's corner by rubbishing assertions by Philip Chiyangwa that the country's supreme sports body has no business writing to Fifa on issues bedevilling local football.The SRC, through its acting director general Joseph Muchechetere, wrote to Fifa requesting the world football body to intervene in the Zifa election impasse that has been dragging for months now.The Zifa executive, led by Chiyangwa, has been dragging its feet in holding elections after the expiry of their mandate on 30 March 2018.Muchechetere recently wrote to Fifa seeking immediate intervention to resolve the impasse."The Sports and Recreation Commission hereby write to seek guidance and to officially invite Fifa to Zimbabwe to participate in the process to usher a solution to impasse among Zimbabwe Football Association, Zifa members and Zifa stakeholders," he wrote."To our best knowledge, the impasse has been caused by failure by the current Zifa leadership led by Mr Philip Chiyangwa to facilitate the process of the holding of elections of all structures from area zones, districts, provinces, regions and national executives," he added.Apparently Zifa were incensed by the communique sent to Fifa and quickly hit back at SRC.But the SRC head of secretariat Muchechetere is standing his ground by insisting that the sports body does not need Zifa's authority to communicate with Fifa on issues that are affecting local football or any other sports code."We (SRC) are the sports regulators in the country and as such don't need Zifa to grant us authority to communicate with Fifa on issues affecting our football."We can write to any international federation, be it rugby, basketball or any other sports code, where we feel our own association is not doing things by the book."The issue at hand is that Zifa must hold elections as stipulated by their own constitution and stop pointing fingers at the SRC," Muchechetere told B-Metro Sport on Wednesday.According to the Chronicle, Fifa have ordered Zifa to hold elections "as soon as possible".