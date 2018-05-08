Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman gives birth twice in one year

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Nompumelelo Caluza has been trying for more than five years to get a birth certificate for her six-year-old daughter at the Home Affairs Prospecton branch in Isipingo, south of Durban.

She told GroundUp that officials have refused to believe that she gave birth twice in the same year.

"On 28 January 2012, I gave birth to my first daughter. A few weeks after that I fell pregnant again. This time I was blessed with twins, whom I gave birth to on 6 October 2012," said Caluza.

The twins, Lubanzi and Lukhona, were born prematurely and had to be placed in an incubator.

"Unfortunately, Lubanzi died, but Lukhona lived. When we were discharged from Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, I tried applying for Lukhona's birth certificate, but the Home Affairs system denied the application as it picked up that I had given birth in January the same year," said Caluza.

She said she has been in and out of the branch trying to have the application processed, but officials kept telling her that the system was rejecting her application.

"Right now, my twin daughter is supposed to be in Grade 1, but she is not because a birth certificate is required for registration. I don't know what else I should do," said Caluza.

She has letters from the hospital confirming her admission for the birth in January and her admission for the premature birth of the twins, and she has the death certificate for Lubanzi.

Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Cyril Mncwabe, said Caluza's complication could be solved.

"I will contact the branch and hear what they have to say regarding the application. I will also call Caluza to get her side of the story and then I will facilitate the application process. I will make sure that she is assisted," said Mncwabe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Birth, #Woman, #Twice

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Woodville 1 acre

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Northend 3beds $70 000

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

1 acre with a cottage

8 roomed house cowdraypark


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

18 mins ago | 186 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

20 mins ago | 18 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

25 mins ago | 351 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

32 mins ago | 422 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

34 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

35 mins ago | 171 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

36 mins ago | 180 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

38 mins ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

38 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

39 mins ago | 191 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

41 mins ago | 56 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

41 mins ago | 103 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

43 mins ago | 67 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

44 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

44 mins ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

45 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

46 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

47 mins ago | 101 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

48 mins ago | 206 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

48 mins ago | 77 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

49 mins ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

50 mins ago | 35 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

50 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

51 mins ago | 85 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

52 mins ago | 81 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

52 mins ago | 82 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

53 mins ago | 253 Views

Bosso get injury boost

54 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

54 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

58 mins ago | 42 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

59 mins ago | 49 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

60 mins ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 142 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF candidate hits the ground running

1 hr ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days