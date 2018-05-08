His organ comes alive with her only

News / National

by Staff reporter

YOU don't mess with me like that!Prisca Moyo from Nkulumane in Bulawayo was duped by her husband's neighbourhood best friend Martin Mabhena to leave her matrimonial home.She then allegedly cast a spell on him because he reneged on his promise to also leave his wife.Now Martin is failing to engage in sex with his wife Jane. The sex-starved wife told B-Metro how Prisca began an affair with her husband leading to the current situation."Her husband used to be my husband's best friend and when he moved to work in South Africa she started having an affair with my husband."I discovered about the affair and warned them to stop but they didn't, forcing me to tell her husband about what was happening," said Jane Mabhena.Little did she know that she had doused petrol on a fire."She then dumped her husband and phoned me saying I should accept that she was the new wife," she added.What infuriated Moyo later was that instead of leaving Jane and the children just like she had ditched her South Africa-based husband,Martin stayed put.When Moyo realised that she had failed to snatch Mabhena from his wife she turned to supernatural powers and locked him."Moyo uses juju and she locked my husband. It is now almost a year since we last had sex and no matter how hard we try nothing happens," said Jane.Apparently his one-eyed monster comes alive only when he is with Moyo."When he is with Moyo he will be okay and their sex life is normal," said Mabhena.Moyo confirmed being Mabhena's lover but dismissed the locking issue."I'm not Mabhena's girlfriend but his wife. I do not know what happens in his other bedroom and therefore I cannot respond to what she says," said Moyo.Martin declined comment.